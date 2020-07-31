Weekly Jobless Claims Rise for a Second Straight Week, Total 1.434 Million

July 31, 2020

The number of Americans who filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week totaled 1.434 million, the Labor Department reported Thursday, roughly in line with expectations, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the U.S. economy.

It was the 19th straight week in which initial claims totaled at least 1 million and the second consecutive week in which initial claims rose after declining for 15 straight weeks.

Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected claims to rise to 1.45 million for the week ending July 25.

Read Full Article here (via CNBC)»

 

