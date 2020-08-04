Florida Man Allegedly Spent Coronavirus Relief Money on a Lamborghini and Luxury Hotels

August 4, 2020

Federal prosecutors are accusing a 29-year-old small business owner in Miami of spending some of the nearly $4 million in coronavirus relief aid he received from the government on a six-figure sports car, expensive jewelry and stays at luxury resorts.

Federal officials arrested the man, David T. Hines, on Monday, charging him in Miami Federal Court with one count of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds, the Justice Department said in a press release.

