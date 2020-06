Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Attorney General William Barr informed the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Saturday that President Trump has removed him from his post, a day after the federal prosecutor refused to step down.

In a letter to Geoffrey Berman obtained by Fox News, Barr said he asked Trump to fire Berman after the Manhattan federal prosecutor said Friday he planned to stay on the job against the Trump Administration’s wishes.